Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,189,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

