Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $211.74.

