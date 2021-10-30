Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.53% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $126,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

