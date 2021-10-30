Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,765 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Vector Group worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vector Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Barclays cut shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

