Velas (VLX) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $371.97 million and $11.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

