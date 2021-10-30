Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Down 48.7% in October

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VTAQ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,727,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,642,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,564,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

