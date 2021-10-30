VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

