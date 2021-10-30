Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as low as C$9.35. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$9.39, with a volume of 206,528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.45 million and a PE ratio of -121.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. Analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

