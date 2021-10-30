Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Down 46.3% in October

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

