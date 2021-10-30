Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Down 46.3% in October

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Viper Networks
