Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of Vipshop worth $243,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after buying an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,867,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 35.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,672,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,563,000 after purchasing an additional 454,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.16 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
