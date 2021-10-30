Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of Vipshop worth $243,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after buying an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,867,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 35.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,672,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,563,000 after purchasing an additional 454,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.16 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

