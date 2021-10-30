VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.89. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 131,317 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

