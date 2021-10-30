Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Voestalpine has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

