Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.