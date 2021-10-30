Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
