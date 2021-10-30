WABnetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,699.66 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $104,699.66 and $489.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00244067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.