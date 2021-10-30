Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 59.2% in October

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFU opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

