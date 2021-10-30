Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

