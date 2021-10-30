Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $367.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.00. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

