Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $10.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

