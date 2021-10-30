Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post $10.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

