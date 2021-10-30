Waves Enterprise Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $408,407.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,461.32 or 1.00187975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.88 or 0.06937509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023090 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

