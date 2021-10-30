WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WCFB opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.