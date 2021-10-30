WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Financial Contrast

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.92 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.96 $36.99 million $0.95 18.47

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.06% 8.18% 1.12%

Risk and Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

