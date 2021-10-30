Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

