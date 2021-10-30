Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weis Markets stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weis Markets stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

