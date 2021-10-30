West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 94,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $144,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $429.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.05 and a 200-day moving average of $386.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

