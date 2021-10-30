WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

