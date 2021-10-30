WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 306.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of WEX worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average is $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.