Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $2.50. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 23,638 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

