Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $2.50. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 23,638 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.