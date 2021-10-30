Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 120,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MON opened at $9.76 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

