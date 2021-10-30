Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000.

NGCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

