Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 185,000 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,794,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

