Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Healthcare Capital worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

