Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JWN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
