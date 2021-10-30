Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

