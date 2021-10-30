Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $3,880,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $6,790,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000.

NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

