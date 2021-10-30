Whitebox Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,399,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $11,481,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

