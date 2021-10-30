Whitebox Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,329 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

