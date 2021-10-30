Whitebox Advisors LLC Grows Position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TACA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

