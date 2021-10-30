Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

