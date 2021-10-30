Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.76 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

