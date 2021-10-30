Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEV. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.