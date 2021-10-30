Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000.

NASDAQ SBEA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

