Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

