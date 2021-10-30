Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

