Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLITU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

