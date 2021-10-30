William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

