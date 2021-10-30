Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 34,479 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.