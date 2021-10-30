WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.36

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and traded as high as $43.58. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 93,746 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

