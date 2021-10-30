WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.
Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $89.97.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.