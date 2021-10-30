WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

