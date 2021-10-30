Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Cap of $239,494.01 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $704.39 or 0.01148231 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $239,494.01 and $10,540.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

