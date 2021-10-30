WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRIT opened at $0.03 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

